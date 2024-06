Jerusalem - Together - The "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" announced on Sunday evening that it had targeted a vital target in the Israeli city of Eilat, with drones. The "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" published scenes of drones being launched towards a vital target in Eilat, "Umm al-Rashrash", noting that the targeting operation took place on June 1, 2024. The "Resistance in Iraq" confirmed in its statement that it is continuing its operations. Source: Maan News Agency