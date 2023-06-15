The Minister of Foreign Affairs congratulates the Iraqi journalists on their 154th anniversary of the National Day of the Iraqi Press

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs congratulated the Iraqi journalists on the occasion of their 154th anniversary of the National Day of the Iraqi Press .In congratulating, he said, “I am pleased on this occasion to send you the …

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs congratulated the Iraqi journalists on the occasion of their 154th anniversary of the National Day of the Iraqi Press .

In congratulating, he said, “I am pleased on this occasion to send you the most sincere congratulations, and the most sincere blessings on the 154th National Day of the Iraqi Press.”

He added: We congratulate you on this good occasion, and we praise the efforts and sacrifices that the Iraqi press has made as you overcome the difficulties and search for the truth.

He stressed that when countries go through stages of transformation and historical turning points in their lives, the press turns from the fourth authority to being the first authority. It will be the primary guide and influence on public opinion towards the establishment of the regime and the administration of the country, and direct the compass of its movement towards construction, reconstruction, and reform.

He continued, “You have been a blessing and support to your brothers in the rest of the authorities in Iraq: (judicial, legislative, and executive); because you contributed to the production of a national media discourse inclusive of our honorable people..and we have the right to be proud of you...and accept our sincere love.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency