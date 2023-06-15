The Ministry of Culture congratulates the press family on its National Day

The Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Ahmed Fakak Al-Badrani, congratulated the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate on its 154th anniversary.Undersecretary Qasim Al-Sudani, on behalf of Al-Badrani, visited the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate, and met w…

The Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Ahmed Fakak Al-Badrani, congratulated the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate on its 154th anniversary.

Undersecretary Qasim Al-Sudani, on behalf of Al-Badrani, visited the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate, and met with its Head, Moayad Al-Lami, offering congratulations and a bouquet of flowers to the press family, carrying the minister’s greetings to journalists and free pen owners whose words and what they presented had a great impact, positively affecting all aspects of life in Iraq and for many years, wishing them success and distinction in the service of the letter, the word and the truth.

For his part, Al-Lami expressed his great gratitude to the Minister and his Undersecretary for this kind initiative that strengthens the bonds of cooperation between the two sides.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency