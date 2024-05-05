The Minister of Immigration discusses with the President of the Nineveh Court of Appeal joint cooperation regarding securing the return of the displaced people

The Minister of Immigration and Displacement, Ivan Faiq Jabro, met with the President of the Nineveh Court of Appeal, Judge Raed Hamid, in the city of Mosul, and they discussed cooperation and joint coordination between the judiciary and the Ministry regarding the return of the displaced people to their areas of original residence. The Minister appreciated the efforts of the judiciary and its decisions that strengthened the maintenance of security and stability in Nineveh and all regions of the country, which greatly helped increase the desire of the displaced to return to their areas. For his part, the President of the Nineveh Court of Appeal affirmed his permanent support and facilitation of compensation procedures for displaced persons wishing to return from the camps who lost their homes and property as a result of military operations against ISIS terrorist gangs. Source: National Iraqi News Agency