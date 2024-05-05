Ukrainian Army Announces Killing, Wounding Over 474,000 Russian Soldiers Since Start of War

The number of casualties among the Russian forces has risen to 474,260 soldiers who were either killed, or injured during the past 24 hours, according to the Ukrainian army on Sunday. The Ukrainian forces destroyed 7,375 Russian tanks, including 9 tanks on Saturday, 14,179 armored combat vehicles, 1,057 of multiple rocket launchers (MRLs) systems and 790 air defense systems, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported in a statement. The statement pointed out that 349 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 9,636 drones, 2,147 cruise missiles, 26 warships, one submarine, 16,418 vehicles and fuel tanks, and 2,002 special equipment units were also destroyed. Source: Qatar News Agency