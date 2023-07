Three people were killed and 14 others were injured after an 8-storey building collapsed in the city of Rashid in the Egyptian governorate of Buhaira.Relief teams rushed to the site of the accident. Security and civil protection forces imposed a secur…

Three people were killed and 14 others were injured after an 8-storey building collapsed in the city of Rashid in the Egyptian governorate of Buhaira.

Relief teams rushed to the site of the accident. Security and civil protection forces imposed a security cordon around the collapsed property, and took the necessary measures in the surrounding area in anticipation of emergency situations.

Source: Qatar News Agency