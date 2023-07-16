Iraqi government spokesperson : Syria’s security is part and parcel of Iraq’s security and region

Iraqi government spokesman Basem al-Awadi said that Iraq supports all procedures aimed at lifting coercive economic measures imposed on Syria, stressing that Syria’s security is part and parcel of security of Iraq and the region.Al-Awadi said in a sta…

Iraqi government spokesman Basem al-Awadi said that Iraq supports all procedures aimed at lifting coercive economic measures imposed on Syria, stressing that Syria’s security is part and parcel of security of Iraq and the region.

Al-Awadi said in a statement to Sputnik Sunday about the visit of Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia’ al-Sudani, to Syria: Iraq is considered that the security and stability of Syria is part and parcel of security and stability of both Iraq and the region .

The stance of Iraq is to support all measures aimed at lifting the sanctions imposed on Syria, in order to alleviating the human suffering and lack of living requirements of Syrian people, as he underlined.

Al-Awadi affirmed that Iraq is determined to contribute to the economic recovery of Syria and to address the effects of the war.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency