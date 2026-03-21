Tunisian, Egyptian Presidents Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Regional, International Issues via Phone

Doha: Tunisian President Kais Saied and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, discussed on Friday by phone the enhancement of cooperative relations between the two countries. During the call, the two presidents also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest. According to Qatar News Agency, the conversation aimed to strengthen the bilateral ties between Tunisia and Egypt. The leaders exchanged views on how both countries can work together more effectively on a range of topics that are crucial for their mutual benefit. The dialogue also included discussions on various pressing regional and international matters. Both presidents expressed their concern and interest in these issues and underscored the importance of joint efforts in addressing them. The phone call reflects a continuous commitment from both nations to engage in dialogue, aiming to foster a stronger partnership and collaboration in the face of regional and global challenges.