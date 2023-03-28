U.S. Polo Assn. Outfits USA Team in Prestigious Westchester Cup, Airing on ESPN

United States and England to Compete in the Oldest Rivalry in the Sport of Polo WELLINGTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), is the Official Apparel Sponsor for the USA Team in the biggest rivalry in the sport of polo, […]

United States and England to Compete in the Oldest Rivalry in the Sport of Polo

WELLINGTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), is the Official Apparel Sponsor for the USA Team in the biggest rivalry in the sport of polo, the Westchester Cup. Held at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) – Wellington, Florida, on Friday, March 31, 2023, the United States will host England in this prestigious international competition.

The illustrious Westchester Cup has a 137-year-old history where the United States and England have challenged each other a total of 19 times, with the last match played in 2019. Luxury designer Tiffany & Co. created the coveted, sterling silver Westchester Cup trophy for the first game dating back to 1886, and the trophy is currently held by the USA Team.

U.S. Polo Assn. is proudly outfitting the USA Team in the Westchester Cup with custom-designed performance jerseys and USPA Pro apparel. Official event merchandise will be available at the Retail Shop at NPC, open Friday, March 31 from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ET next to the 7th Chukker, as well as online at USPAPro.com. Official Westchester Cup merchandise includes event-branded tee shirts, hoodies, and caps. “Bringing the Westchester Cup rivalry, with its great athleticism and sportsmanship, back to United States soil for the first time since 2019 is going to be a memorable experience for players and sports fans alike,” said Stewart Armstrong, Chairman of the USPA. “We’ve seen so much growth across the sport of polo in recent years so it’s thrilling to have this highly competitive and exciting event at the new NPC, plus airing on ESPN for the first time in polo’s history.”

Played on the U.S. Polo Assn. Stadium Field 1, fans can watch the competition up close from either the stadium, private boxes, field side tailgates or reservable hospitality tents. For those unable to attend, ESPN allows sports fans to tune into the action of the 2023 Westchester Cup for the first time ever on ESPN’s family of brands. Check your local listings for air times and channels.

A victory in 2019 marked the first win for the United States after four consecutive losses to England. The USA Team has emerged victorious on 12 occasions in the competition’s history and is currently defending the winning title in the upcoming 2023 Westchester Cup.

“Hosting the Westchester Cup, one of the biggest rivalries in polo, on American soil and connecting with sports fans around the globe through our relationship with ESPN is a major highlight of the 2023 Polo Season here in the United States,” said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, the company that oversees the U.S. Polo Assn. brand. “We are proud to support the USA Team as the Official Team Sponsor and root them on for yet another victory in 2023.”

The USA Team boasts accomplished players, each with a decorated career in the sport of polo. Team Captain and newly inducted Polo Hall of Famer Jeff Hall (7), returns to compete in the Westchester Cup, alongside Jared Zenni (7), who is the only U.S. player returning from the victorious 2019 USA Team. The two remaining players, Nico Escobar (6), who just last year helped USA Team win Silver in the XII FIP World Polo Championship, and Matt Coppola (5), are both making their Westchester Cup debut. The England Team consists of Team Captain Tomas Beresford (7), James Beim (6), Max Charlton (6), and Mark Tomlinson (6).

“It’s an honor to be competing for the third time in the Westchester Cup alongside other high-goal polo players and teammates,” said Jeff Hall. “Together with my team, we are honored to represent the United States in such a historic and patriotic game and hope to again bring home a USA victory.”

About U.S. Polo Assn.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the non-profit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores and thousands of department stores as well as sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in more than 190 countries worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn. was named one of the top five sports licensors in 2022, according to License Global. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

About the United States Polo Association® (USPA)

TheUnited States Polo Associationwas organized and exists for the purposes of promoting the game of polo, coordinating the activities of its Member Clubs and Registered Players, arranging and supervising polo tournaments, competitions and games, and providing rules, handicaps, and conditions for those tournaments, competitions, and games including the safety and welfare of participants and mounts. Founded in 1890, the USPA is the national governing body for the sport of polo. The USPA is currently comprised of almost 200 member clubs with thousands of individual members and oversees 40 national tournaments. For more information, please visit uspolo.org.

Contact Information

Stacey Kovalsky

Senior Director, Global Communications

skovalsky@uspagl.com

+001.561.790.8036

Shannon Stilson

VP, Sports Marketing & Media

sstilson@uspagl.com

+001.561.227.6994

Related Images

SOURCE: USPA Global Licensing Inc.