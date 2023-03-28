Why Lasik Eye Surgery is Popular with Professionals in Dubai

CEOs and high-level executives often get LASIK eye surgery to improve their vision and eliminate the need for glasses or contact lenses DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – EQS Newswire – 28 March 2023 – Business professionals in Dubai are increasingly turning to LASIK eye surgery to improve their vision and enhance their productivity in the […]

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – EQS Newswire – 28 March 2023 – Business professionals in Dubai are increasingly turning to LASIK eye surgery to improve their vision and enhance their productivity in the workplace.

CEOs and high-level executives often get LASIK eye surgery to improve their vision and eliminate the need for glasses or contact lenses. The reasons are similar to those for other business professionals, including improved productivity, confidence, and overall quality of life.

Who wants to worry about glasses creating glare during a televised conference, interfering with their workout, or suffering with contact lenses during a long business flight?

Here are a few examples of influential executives who do not wear glasses in public, either for public image or personal reasons.

Elon Musk – CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, Inc.

Mark Zuckerberg – CEO of Meta

Jeff Bezos – Founder and former CEO of Amazon

LASIK, or Laser-Assisted in Situ Keratomileusis, is a safe and non-invasive surgical procedure that corrects vision problems, such as near-sightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. Professionals traveling and working in the United Arab Emirates have a solution for their vision goals.

Dr. Abdullah Naqi, Ophthalmologist and Executive Director of North American Lasik & Eye Centre (https://NorthAmericanLasik.com), located in Dubai, commented, “For professionals looking to improve their vision and enhance their careers, LASIK can be a life-changing option.” He later added, “With LASIK eye surgery, individuals can achieve a clearer, more comfortable vision, which can lead to increased productivity and confidence in both their professional and personal lives.”

According to the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, over 700,000 LASIK procedures are performed each year in the United States. This number indicates LASIK remains a popular and safe laser vision correction option for those seeking to improve their vision and life.

Many business professionals are also attracted to LASIK because of its safety and reliability. The procedure is minimally invasive and typically only takes about 15 minutes per eye, with most patients experiencing little to no discomfort during or after the procedure. Patients can return to work and resume their normal activities within a few days, with most experiencing significant improvements in their vision within hours of the procedure.

About the Clinic:

The North American Lasik & Eye Surgery Center team of surgeons have over 20 years of experience and performed over 16,000 eye surgeries. Their commitment to all their patients is that they receive treatment in terms of quality, trustworthiness, and credibility.

