UAE Ambassador: Bahrain summit of great importance in light of challenges

Manama, Fahad Mohammed Salem Kardous Al Ameri, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Bahrain, stressed that hosting the 33rd Arab Summit in Bahrain May 16 is of great importance in light of current challenges in the region and the world. In an interview with Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the Ambassador stated that the meetings and discussions between Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa have always affirmed the firm stances on supporting and strengthening joint Arab action and solidarity to meet the aspirations of Arab nations. The Ambassador highlighted the close relations between the UAE and Bahrain and their shared vision on many issues in the region, which represents an important factor for strengthening joint Arab action. He also added that the Bahrain Summit taking place amidst critical conditions, tension and instability in the region affirms the importance of uniting Arab positions to counter the various chall enges, maintain security and stability, safeguard Arab interests and ensure the rights of the Arab peoples for peace and development. He commended the Kingdom's outstanding preparations to host the summit, which reflects on HM the king's keenness on its success and ensuring positive results through strengthening solidarity and joint Arab action. The Ambassador expressed confidence in Bahrain's success in hosting the Arab Summit, achieving desired goals and working towards a new stage of joint action and unity to advance Arab cases. Source: Bahrain News Agency