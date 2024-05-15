Djibouti President arrives in the kingdom to participate in Bahrain Summit

Manama, His Excellency Mr. Ismail Omar Guelleh, the President of Djibouti, today arrived in the Kingdom of Bahrain to participate in the 33rd Arab Summit. Upon arrival, HE the Djibouti President was received by Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs. Dr. Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs; Ambassador Ahmed Rashid Khattabi, Assistant Secretary General and Head of the Media and Communication Sector at the Arab League, and Ambassador Ahmed Ibrahim Al Qurainees, the Head of the Mission of Honour were present. Source: Bahrain News Agency