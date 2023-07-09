UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of congratulations to Sir David Vunagi, Governor General of the Solomon Islands , on the occasion of his country’s National Day.His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktou…

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of congratulations to Sir David Vunagi, Governor General of the Solomon Islands , on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar cables of congratulations to Vunagi on the occasion.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed also sent two cables of congratulations to Prime Minister of Solomon Islands, Manasseh Sogavare.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation