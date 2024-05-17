UN Commemorates Palestinian Nakba For Second Time in Row

The United Nations (UN) on Friday commemorated the Palestinian Nakba, calling on the international community to redouble its efforts to end the Israeli occupation. This is the second time in the history of the United Nations (UN) that the Nakba has been commemorated, while the first time was last year, according to a resolution adopted by the General Assembly on November 30, 2022. The UN held an event on the occasion of this anniversary, entitled "1948-2024: The Continuing Palestinian Nakba," during which it was hosted by the Committee concerned with the exercise of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, which considered "todays Nakba is a repetition of the 1948 Nakba, and throughout this period (between the two dates) We have witnessed Israeli occupation and confiscation of Palestinian property, deprivation of rights, arbitrary arrests including of children, brutal and disproportionate use of force, exploitation of East Jerusalem and its cultural symbols, and displacement, so the Nakba is an on going process that has affected the Palestinian people for many generations." The UN warned that the conflict is spreading in the Middle East, at a time when the Security Council appears powerless and the member states are divided, stressing that it will continue to work "for the day when the Palestinian people enjoy their inalienable rights and live in a state of their own in peace and prosperity." In a related context, Ambassador Riyad Mansour, Permanent Representative of the State of Palestine to the United Nations (UN) , said that commemorating this anniversary "comes at a time when one of the most horrific chapters of this ongoing Nakba is taking place," adding, "Our people in Gaza are besieged, bombed, and are being starved with one goal, which is either to destroy them or Get them out of Gaza." He said that the Israeli government no longer hides its true intentions, noting that the Palestinians have three options: displacement, oppression, or death, ethnic cleansing, apartheid or genocide. It is worth noting that May 15, marks the 76th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba, which resulted in the displacement of about 950,000 Palestinians from their original cities and towns, out of 1,400,000 Palestinians who lived in 1,300 villages and cities. The anniversary of the Nakba this year comes as the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip continues for the 224th day in a row, killing more than 35,000 people, the majority of whom are children and women, in addition to wounding more than 79,000, and thousands of victims remain under the rubble. Source: Qatar News Agency