The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday that its forces had killed 9,565 Ukrainian soldiers within a week, and had taken control of 12 towns, the majority of which were located in the Kharkiv region. The Ministry reported, in its weekly report on the military operation in Ukraine, that the intensive strikes hit command centres, military airport infrastructure facilities, air defense systems, arsenals and fuel depots, in addition to production workshops, and storage areas for drone boats and attack drones. It added that seven fighter planes were also shot down, and 199 missile launchers, 329 drones, four helicopters, 22 tanks and 40 boats were destroyed, noting that the total number of things destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation has so far reached 601 aircraft and 274 helicopters, and 24,234 drones, 522 anti-aircraft missile systems, 16,058 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1,303 rocket launchers, 9,635 pieces of field artillery and mortars, and 21,763 private military vehicles. R ussia began, since February 2022, a special military operation in Ukraine, where battles were still continuing between the two countries, Moscow neither succeeding in achieving the declared goals of its military action, nor Kiev regaining the lands controlled by pro-Russian separatists. Source: Qatar News Agency