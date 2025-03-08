UN Secretary-General Condemns Violence in Syria

Doha: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned all violence in Syria, calling for a halt to hostilities and the escalation by militants in the country’s coastal region.

According to Qatar News Agency, UN Secretary-General’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during a press conference that Guterres is concerned about the recent clashes in the Syrian coastal areas, including reports of killings of civilians. He added that the Secretary-General strongly condemns what is happening and calls on the parties to protect civilians and cease hostilities.

He explained that Guterres is deeply concerned about the risk of escalating tensions between communities in Syria at a time when the priority should be reconciliation and peaceful political transition. Stressing that after 14 years of conflict, the Syrians deserve sustainable peace, prosperity, and justice.

Syrian President Ahmad Al Sharaa pledged last night to pursue the remnants of the ousted Assad regime and bring them to trial, and not to leave weapons in the hands of any armed group in the country, to be the monopoly of the army and police.