Greek Government Survives No-Confidence Vote Over Railway Disaster

Athens: The Greek government has survived a no-confidence vote initiated by the opposition in response to the railway disaster that occurred in central Greece two years ago, resulting in 57 fatalities.

According to Qatar News Agency, the government avoided dismissal over the fatal accident after 157 lawmakers voted in its favor, while 136 legislators opposed it.

The opposition accused Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ conservative government of covering up the true causes of the tragic accident, which took place in Tempi, south of Mount Olympus, when a passenger train collided head-on with a freight train.

A recently released independent report condemned the poor state of Greece’s railway network and highlighted serious deficiencies in the investigation into the accident.

Last week, hundreds of thousands of Greeks took to the streets on the second anniversary of the disaster, demanding answers about the train collision. Some areas also witnessed serious riots during the protests.