US President Calls for Specific, Concrete Steps to Protect Gaza Civilians, Says White House

Washington: US President Joe Biden said that continued US support for the war in Gaza depends on Israeli measures to protect civilians. This came in a phone call between Biden and Prime Minister of the Israeli entity, Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a White House statement. During the call, Biden called for announcing and implementing a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, human suffering, and the safety of aid workers. The statement added that Biden made clear that US policy regarding Gaza will be determined by the assessment of the immediate action that Israel will take regarding these steps. Source: Qatar News Agency