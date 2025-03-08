US Secretary of State: President Determined to End Russia-Ukraine War Soon

Washington: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed President Donald Trump’s determination to end the war between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible, stressing that all parties must take steps to ensure lasting peace between the two countries.

According to Qatar News Agency, US State Department said Rubio conveyed this message to his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, during a phone call on Friday. The statement also noted that Rubio had a separate phone conversation with his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, in which he discussed the war in Ukraine and emphasized that Europe must take greater responsibility for its own security.

Yesterday, Ukrainian foreign minister posted on X, stating that Ukraine wants to end the war, and US leadership is essential to achieving lasting peace.