With participation of Syria, The MINEPS VII concludes works

The 7th International Conference on Physical Education and Sports ( MINEPS) concluded works with participation of Syria held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, from the 26th to the 29th of last June.

Participants in the conference emphasized combating sports doping, working to find investments to support sports in all its forms, and making the Lifelong Fitness initiative, which was a slogan of the conference, a practical reality and not just a slogan.

The Syrian delegation included the head of the Department of Physical Education in the Ministry of Education, Dr. Abdul Hamid Zarir, and a member of the Executive Office of the General Sports Federation, Firas al-Azab.

Syria’s participation came in response to the invitation of UNESCO and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency