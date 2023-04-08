10th Bahraini Farmers’ Market concludes on a high note

The curtain today fell on the 10th edition of the Bahraini Farmers’ Market, held at the Budaiya Botanical Garden since December 10, 2022.According to the organising committee, this year’s Bahraini Farmers’ Market, themed “Our Harvest is Bahraini”, attr…

The curtain today fell on the 10th edition of the Bahraini Farmers’ Market, held at the Budaiya Botanical Garden since December 10, 2022.

According to the organising committee, this year’s Bahraini Farmers’ Market, themed “Our Harvest is Bahraini", attracted as many as 250,000 visitors.

32 farmers, four agricultural companies, five nurseries, four apiaries and four activities specialised in dates participated in this edition, in addition to 20 productive, in coordination with the Ministry of Social Development.

The Organising Committee created a special corner for children through the presence of “Saeed”, which attracted over 15,000 kids.

Commenting, Municipalities’ Affairs and Agriculture Minister, Wael bin Nasser Al-Mubarak, expressed delight over the outstanding success of the 10th edition of the Market, which, he said, is the fruitful outcome of the success of the strategy of the government, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, based on launching initiatives to develop the agricultural sector for the sake of boosting efforts to achieve sustainable food security.

In this regard, he asserted that the ongoing partnership between the Municipalities’ Affairs and Agriculture Ministry and the National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD) has contributed significantly to developing the market over the past years.

He asserted that the growing number of shoppers among citizens, residents and the kingdom’s visitors requires the organising committee to further develop the market so as to meet all needs, adding that directives have always been made to prepare for the next edition in advance.

He indicated that more initiatives will be launched to ensure that the kingdom achieves relative food self-sufficiency, by supporting Bahraini farmers and encouraging the introduction of modern technology to increase production and reduce costs.

NIAD Secretary-General, Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa, affirmed that based on the directives of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of HM the King and Chairperson of NIAD Advisory Council, NIAD has stepped up its coordination with the Municipalities’ Affairs and Agriculture to bring about more successes to the Bahraini Farmers’ Market in the upcoming seasons so as to consolidate its status as an important platform for marketing Bahraini farmers’ products.

She expressed delight over the great success of the 10th edition, commending the tremendous efforts exerted by Bahraini farmers to provide large quantities of local products for shoppers.

