314 days of war – dozens of martyrs and 100 days of Rafah crossing closure

Gaza - Ma'an - Israeli aircraft continued their bombardment of various areas in the Gaza Strip on the 314th day of the war, leaving a large number of martyrs and wounded. The Israeli occupation committed two massacres against families in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, killing 36 martyrs and injuring 54. The death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 39,965 martyrs and 92,294 injuries since October 7. The government media office announced that the occupation army has continued to close the Rafah crossing for more than a hundred days. He pointed out that more than a thousand patients and wounded were martyred as a result of being prevented from traveling abroad to receive treatment. South Gaza Strip The occupation forces continue the ground operation in eastern Khan Yunis for the eighth consecutive day, while the aerial bombardment continues in various parts of the city. Thirteen people were killed and about forty were injured in the bombing of three houses in the Maan area, south of K han Yunis. Residents reported that there were other missing people under the rubble of houses. Five citizens were killed in a bombing on the Batn Al-Sameen area, south of the city. Paramedics recovered 3 martyrs from Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli occupation army blew up a new residential block in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip. Gaza and the North Martyrs and wounded were killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted the Khaziq family home in the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City. Six citizens were killed in a bombing on the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of the city. An employee of the Gaza Municipality was also killed in a bombing on the municipality's perimeter in the city center. Middle of the sector Airstrikes on the central camps of Bureij, Nuseirat and Maghazi resulted in the deaths of 19 citizens during the past twenty-four hours. The artillery targeted the northern part of Al-Nuseirat camp, Al-Maghraqa town, and Al-Asra city. Source: Maan News Agency