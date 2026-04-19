Spot Value in Qatar: QNB Releases Latest Currency Rates

Doha: Rates against the US Dollar as issued on Sunday by Qatar National Bank (QNB) have been announced. The buying and selling rates for various currencies highlight the current foreign exchange scenario in Qatar.

According to Qatar News Agency, the exchange rates for the Qatari Riyal (QAR) are 3.64000 for buying and 3.64150 for selling against the US Dollar. The Saudi Riyal (SAR) stands at 3.75100 for buying and 3.75140 for selling. The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) is pegged at 3.67260 for buying and 3.67360 for selling.

Further details reveal that the Bahraini Dinar (BHD) has buying and selling rates of 0.37690 and 0.37720, respectively, while the Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) is valued at 0.30615 for buying and 0.30625 for selling. The British Pound (GBP) is trading at 1.35140 for buying and 1.35190 for selling.

The Euro (EUR) exchange rates are noted at 1.17620 for buying and 1.17650 for selling. The Swiss Franc (CHF) has rates of 0.78170 and 0.78200 for buying and selling, respectively. The Japanese Yen (JPY) is listed with a buying rate of 158.61000 and a selling rate of 158.66000.

Precious metals have also been included with gold priced at 4828.30030 for buying and 4832.56640 for selling, while silver is valued at 80.78530 for buying and 80.83530 for selling.