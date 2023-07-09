A delegation of the Ministry of Health visits the Tehran factory for the production of medicines and medical supplies

The delegation accompanying the Minister of Health, Dr. Saleh Mahdi Al-Hasnawi, visited the Tehran Factory for the production of medicines and medical supplies in Iran today, Sunday.According to a statement by the Ministry, the delegation toured the c…

The delegation accompanying the Minister of Health, Dr. Saleh Mahdi Al-Hasnawi, visited the Tehran Factory for the production of medicines and medical supplies in Iran today, Sunday.

According to a statement by the Ministry, the delegation toured the corridors of the factory and was briefed on the techniques of manufacturing medicines, medical supplies and other advanced technologies.

The delegation affirmed the Ministry's endeavor to enhance health cooperation, especially in the field of the pharmaceutical industry and its development between the two countries.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency