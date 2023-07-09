Al-Sudani chairs a meeting of the engineering and service effort team to follow up the work done in Baghdad and the provinces

The Prime Minister, Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani, chaired a meeting of the service and engineering effort team to follow up the work done in Baghdad and the provinces.
Source: National Iraqi News Agency
The Prime Minister, Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani, chaired a meeting of the service and engineering effort team to follow up the work done in Baghdad and the provinces.Source: National Iraqi News Agency
The Prime Minister, Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani, chaired a meeting of the service and engineering effort team to follow up the work done in Baghdad and the provinces.
Source: National Iraqi News Agency