QSE Index Rises to 10,288 Points at Beginning of Sunday’s Trading

Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index rose to 10,288 points at the beginning of Sunday's trading session, adding 42.92 points, or 0.42% increase, with the support of five sectors.

The positive performance of the general index was supported by a rise in the telecommunications sector by 3.10%, the transportation sector by 0.72%, the consumer goods and services sector by 0.50%, the industrial sector by 0.16%, and the bank and financial services sector by 0.02%. On the other hand, the index recorded a decline in the real estate sector by 0.26%, and the insurance sector by 0.78%.

At 10:00 am, Qatar Stock Exchange recorded 2510 transactions worth QR 67.207 million, distributed to 26.452 million shares.

Source: Qatar News Agency