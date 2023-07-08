A gold medal for Syria at the Arab Sports Games of Algeria

The Syrian swimming player, Joanna Reis obtained Saturday a gold medal for 400-meter freestyle at the Arab Sport Games in Algeria.
Earlier, Syria’s team won three gold medals, two silvers and one bronze.
Source: Syrian Arab News Agency
