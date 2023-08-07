A Police Commissioner commits suicide in Babylon

A police commissioner in Babylon committed suicide.The Director of Hilla Surgical Hospital, Dr. Rabih Zaki, said, “The hospital received a member of the Babylon Police Command, Al-Soub Al-Saghir, who is in a serious condition due to ingestion of a tox…

The Director of Hilla Surgical Hospital, Dr. Rabih Zaki, said, "The hospital received a member of the Babylon Police Command, Al-Soub Al-Saghir, who is in a serious condition due to ingestion of a toxic substance, and first aid and an attempt to save him did not work.

He added that the hospital transferred the body to the forensic medicine department, and that the police opened an investigation to find out the causes of death.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency