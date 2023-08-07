HH the Amir Receives Written Message from King of Morocco

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from HM King Mohammed VI of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco pertaining to bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and means of enhancing and developing them.The mes…

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from HM King Mohammed VI of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco pertaining to bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and means of enhancing and developing them.

The message was received by HH the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani during a meeting at his Amiri Diwan office Monday with HE Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita.

At the outset of the meeting, HE the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates conveyed greetings of HM the King of the Kingdom of Morocco to HH the Amir and HH the Deputy Amir; and his wishes of continued health and wellness to Their Highnesses, and development and prosperity to the Qatari people.

HH the Deputy Amir entrusted HE Minister Nasser Bourita to convey the greetings of HH the Amir and HH the Deputy Amir to HM the King of Morocco, and their wishes of the best of health and happiness to His Majesty, and further progress and prosperity to the brotherly Moroccan people.

The meeting discussed the firm fraternal relations between the two countries and aspects of promoting them, in addition to issues of common concern.

Source: Qatar News Agency