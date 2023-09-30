A tourist group of various nationalities visits Busra al-Sham

A tourist group of multiple nationalities visited the archaeological city of Busra al-Sham in Daraa province to get acquainted of its antiquities ,urban and historical landmarks.

Tourists expressed their happiness at visiting this important archaeological site and pointed out the need to preserve the archaeological treasures in Bosra, which they described as a museum due to the many picturesque archaeological sites it contains.

Daraa Tourism Director, Yasser Al-Saadi, pointed out that the increasing numbers of tourists and delegations is evidence of recovery and return of tourism to the city.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency