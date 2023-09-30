Hot Weather Expected Today

Weather inshore today until 6:00 pm on Saturday will be hazy at times and hot daytime with a chance of local clouds at noon, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be fine, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable at first, later it becomes northeasterly to northwesterly 05 to 15 knot.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly northeasterly 03 to 13 knot.

Visibility inshore will be 05 to 09 KM. Offshore, it will be 5 to 10 KM.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 FT. Offshore, it will be 1 to 3 FT.

Area High Tide Low Tide Mini ---------- ---------------- ------------------- ------------- Messaid 06:60 18:29 01:01 12:29 27 Wakrah: 05:56 17:36 11:58 **:** 31 Doha: 04:42 16:41 11:47 **:** 31 Al Khor: 04:21 16:35 10:18 **:** 31 Ruwais 05:33 17:42 11:58 **:** 26 Dukhan: 10:21 22:39 04:13 16:24 26 Sunrise: 05:25 LT Sunset: 17:21 LT

Source: Qatar News Agency