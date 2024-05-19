Al-Araji meets the Commander of NATO mission in Iraq on the occasion of the end of his tenure

The National Security Advisor, Qasim Al-Araji, received in his office today, Sunday, the Commander of the NATO Mission in Iraq, Lieutenant General Jose Antonio Martinez, on the occasion of the end of his assignment as Head of the Mission in Iraq, in the presence of the new designated NATO Mission Commander, Lieutenant General Cash Sheros, and the mission's ambassador in Iraq, Ronald Sonsmans. During the meeting, according to a statement by the Chancellery, Al-Araji expressed 'the Iraqi government's thanks to the commander of the NATO mission in Iraq, for what he provided throughout his work, wishing the new mission commander success in his duties, and stressing the Iraqi government's support for the work and tasks of the mission during the coming period.' The statement stated, "The meeting witnessed discussions on strengthening cooperation and developing work between NATO and military and security institutions, in order to exchange experiences, information, consultation, and improve the performance of the I raqi security and military services." Source: National Iraqi News Agency