Iranian official: Two people were contacted on board the president’s helicopter

The Executive Assistant to the Iranian President, Ibrahim Raisi, said on Sunday evening that two people had been contacted aboard the president's helicopter, which disappeared in a mountainous area in East Azerbaijan province. The Iranian official added that this reinforces hope that the helicopter accident was not severe. He explained that the president's convoy, consisting of 3 helicopters, was heading to the city of Tabriz, and contact with them was cut off half an hour after take-off Source: Maan News Agency