Five foreigners who tried to cross the border illegally arrested in northern Iraq

The Border Guard forces arrested (5) foreign infiltrators who tried to cross the border illegally in Dohuk, northern Iraq.A statement by the Border Guard Command stated, “Through continuous field follow-up to prevent infiltration and smuggling cases, t…

The Border Guard forces arrested (5) foreign infiltrators who tried to cross the border illegally in Dohuk, northern Iraq.

A statement by the Border Guard Command stated, "Through continuous field follow-up to prevent infiltration and smuggling cases, the First Border Brigade forces within the First Region Border Command were able to arrest (5) foreign infiltrators who tried to cross the border illegally in Dohuk Governorate, where the necessary legal measures have been taken against them.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency