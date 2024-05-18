Brighton Announces Departure of Italian Coach Roberto De Zerbi

Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club announced that its Italian coach Roberto De Zerbi will leave the club after its match tomorrow against Manchester United, concluding this season's Premier League matches. In a statement, Brighton said that an agreement was reached between it and De Zerbi to terminate the contract by mutual consent. De Zerbi has been coaching Brighton since September 2022, after its then-coach Graham Potter moved to Chelsea. In his first season with the club, the Italian coach landed it in 6th place in the Premier League standings, while this season, De Zerbi managed to get the club into the UEFA Europa League's round of 16 for the first time in its history. Brighton ranks 10th in the Premier League with 48 points. Source: Qatar News Agency