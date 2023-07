Coast Guard Commander Brigadier Jassim Al Ghatam has received Deputy Commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command (Centcom) Colonel Joshua Lasky.He welcomed the US official, hailing the growing ties between the two sides and cooperation and coordi…

Coast Guard Commander Brigadier Jassim Al Ghatam has received Deputy Commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command (Centcom) Colonel Joshua Lasky.

He welcomed the US official, hailing the growing ties between the two sides and cooperation and coordination in training and building capabilities to promote maritime security.

The US official hailed the efforts made by the Coast Guard in order to protect seafarers and ensure their safety.

Source: Bahrain News Agency