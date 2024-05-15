Oil Minister meets U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for carbon management

Manama, Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak Bin Dainah, Minister of Oil and Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, met with Noah Deich, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Carbon Management at the US Department of Energy's Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM). Dr. Bin Dainah commended the robust relations between Bahrain and the United States, affirming Bahrain's commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at achieving climate objectives contributing to carbon neutrality by 2060. This includes establishing carbon capture projects, investing in them, and exchanging expertise with countries in this area. The meeting discussed means to enhance cooperation between the two countries in several areas related to the energy sector and achieving climate security. Both sides reviewed key oil and environmental programmes and projects that serve mutual objectives. Noah Deich, the Deputy Assistant Secretary, thanked Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Dainah for his active role in strengthening cooperation betwe en the two countries. He said the topics discussed during the meeting contribute to strengthening bilateral partnership. He also extended best wishes to Bahrain for further success in achieving sustainable development objectives. Source: Bahrain News Agency