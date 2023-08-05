Saudi Fund for Development Signs $77 Million Loan Agreement to Establish Solar Power Plant in Belize

The Saudi Fund for Development signed a $77 million development loan agreement to finance the construction of a solar power plant in Belize.The project’s primary objective is to build a 60-megawatt solar power plant, complete with the supply and equip…

The Saudi Fund for Development signed a $77 million development loan agreement to finance the construction of a solar power plant in Belize.

The project's primary objective is to build a 60-megawatt solar power plant, complete with the supply and equipment of solar panels, to reduce emissions in the energy sector by an estimated 60,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually through system efficiency and consumption.

It is the second financing agreement signed by Saudi Fund for Development in Belize.

Source: Qatar News Agency