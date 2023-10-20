HH the Amir Meets Prime Minister of Singapore

Riyadh, - HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Friday with HE Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, on the sidelines of the GCC countries and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, in the city of Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and aspects of enhancing them in various fields were discussed, in addition to discussing the most prominent topics on the agenda of the GCC countries and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

The meeting was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the accompanying official delegation.

On the Singaporean side, it was attended by a number of Their Excellencies senior officials.

Source: Qatar News Agency