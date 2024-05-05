HM King issues Royal Decree 42 of 2024

Manama, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa issued Decree (42) of 2024 appointing a permanent representative of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United Nations Office in Geneva, based on the proposal of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and following the approval of the Cabinet. Article I Ambassador Abdullah Abdullatif Abdullah shall be appointed as Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United Nations Office in Geneva, with the title of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary. Article II The Minister of Foreign Affairs shall implement this decree, it will be effective from the date of its issuance, and it shall be published in the Official Gazette. Source: Bahrain News Agency