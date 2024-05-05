Health Ministry: No cases of mosquitoes transmitted diseases

Manama, The Ministry of Health reported that no cases of local transmission of malaria have been recorded in Bahrain since 1979, due to efforts to combat the disease and its transmission, which date back to the 1930s. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the Kingdom malaria-free in 1981. The Ministry of Health has commented on the spreading of information regarding monitoring mosquitoes that transmit malaria and yellow fever, stating that no Zika, yellow fever, or dengue fever cases have been detected in Bahrain based on the national epidemiological investigation platform. The ministry affirmed that the national epidemiological investigation platform continuously follows up on all disease cases in government and private health institutions. The ministry affirmed its commitment to coordinate with relevant governmental and private entities in educating citizens and residents about ways to ensure the safety of society from all infectious and other insect transmissions, emphasising the importance of ob taining information from official sources. Source: Bahrain News Agency