Israeli Occupation Forces Persist in Jenin Assault for 63 Days

Jenin: Israeli occupation forces continue their onslaught on the city of Jenin and its refugee camp for the 63rd consecutive day, marked by the bulldozing and burning of homes, and the transformation of others into military outposts. Early this morning, Israeli forces raided the town of Silat al-Harithiya, west of Jenin, and detained three citizens, the Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported.

According to Qatar News Agency, estimates indicate that Israeli forces have detained approximately 230 citizens from the governorate since the onslaught began in late January. The occupation forces have deployed military reinforcements along with bulldozers to the Jenin refugee camp, where demolition operations continue, along with street widening and the construction of new roads.

Israeli forces continue to fire live ammunition around the camp while infantry units move through its neighborhoods, as extensive drone activity continues in the skies above the city and the camp. The number of displaced people from the camp has reached 21,000, and they are now spread across Jenin city and several villages in the governorate.

According to the Jenin Municipality, Israeli forces have bulldozed all of the camp’s streets and approximately 80% of the city’s streets. Additionally, 3,200 homes in the camp have been forcibly evacuated.