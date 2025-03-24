Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Meets Minister of Foreign Affairs of Burkina Faso

Doha: HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Monday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinabe Abroad of Burkina Faso Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore, who is currently visiting the country. During the meeting, they reviewed the cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.

According to Qatar News Agency, the discussions aimed at enhancing bilateral ties and exploring new areas of collaboration between Qatar and Burkina Faso. Both ministers expressed their commitment to strengthening the cooperation framework and working on issues of shared interest. The visit underscores the ongoing diplomatic dialogue and efforts to foster international relationships.