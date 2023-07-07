Samsung Launches the New Galaxy M34

Samsung on Friday announced the launch of Galaxy M34 5G.The Korean Tech Giant said in a statement that the Galaxy M34 5G features a 6.5 inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display that provides an immersive viewing experience.The big screen’s 1000 nits peak bri…

Samsung on Friday announced the launch of Galaxy M34 5G.

The Korean Tech Giant said in a statement that the Galaxy M34 5G features a 6.5 inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display that provides an immersive viewing experience.

The big screen's 1000 nits peak brightness and Vision Booster technology ensure users effortlessly enjoy their favourite content even under bright sunlight, while the stutter-free 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling through social media feed lag free for tech-savvy Gen-Z and millennial customers. The display comes protected with Gorilla Glass 5, which lets users stay worry-free.

The phone is available in two storage variants 6+128GB and 8+128GB.

Source: Qatar News Agency