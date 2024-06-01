Jerusalem – Suppression of a protest to commemorate the passing of Faisal Al-Husseini

Jerusalem - Together - This Friday afternoon, the occupation forces suppressed a protest to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the passing of Faisal Al-Husseini, in front of the Orient House in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem. The occupation forces attacked the participants by pushing and beating them and forcibly evacuated the place. They also confiscated pictures of Al-Husseini. Journalist Ahmed Jalajel explained that the occupation forces attacked the present press crews and prevented them from filming. The preparatory committee 'to commemorate the passing of the martyr Faisal Al-Husseini' called for participation in the anniversary. Source: Maan News Agency