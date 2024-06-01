Settlers burn an agricultural room in Kafr al-Dik

Salfit - Together - On Saturday evening, settlers burned an agricultural room, in the town of Kafr al-Dik, west of Salfit, owned by citizen Ihsan al-Dik. Ihsan Al-Deek said that settlers stormed the Umm Al-Babin area, located west of the town, raided the agricultural room and burned it, adding that the fire destroyed all of its contents, including agricultural equipment and furniture. Al-Deek pointed out that this attack is not the first, as the settlers attacked, vandalized, and destroyed its contents. It is noteworthy that the settlers are pursuing citizens, preventing them from being on their lands and attacking their property. Source: Maan News Agency