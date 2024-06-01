The occupation forces burn hundreds of dunams in Beit Ummar

Hebron - Ma'an - On Saturday afternoon, the occupation soldiers caused large fires that spread over an area of ????hundreds of dunams in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, as a result of firing gas and sound bombs at farmers who were working in cultivating their lands. The fires spread from the Khallet al-Balqa area to Wadi al-Wahadin and Khirbet al-Qat, causing the burning of hundreds of almond and grape trees, greenhouses, and agricultural tools. The media activist in Beit Ummar reported that the occupation soldiers deliberately threw gas and sound bombs at the farmers, causing serious material damage to them as a result of the fire that broke out and destroyed hundreds of fruit trees. The winds and high temperatures contributed to the fire spreading to vast areas. Awad added that citizens came to help put out the fire, combat it, and prevent it from spreading to other areas in the town, using water tanks available in the town. In a preliminary toll of losses, farmer Samir Abdullah Al-Salibi incurre d losses exceeding one and a half million shekels. He pointed out that 4 occupation fire trucks were close to the site and the farmers were watching them devour the crops without providing any assistance. Source: Maan News Agency