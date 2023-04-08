Laayoune Sakia El Hamra region Governor receives Bahrain’s Consul General

Governor of the Laayoune Sakia El Hamra region in Morocco, Abdeslam Bekrate, received here today the outgoing Consul General of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the city of Laayoune, Yasser Isa Ajlan Al-Haddi.The governor expressed thanks and appreciation to …

The governor expressed thanks and appreciation to the Consul-General for the tremendous efforts he has exerted throughout his tenure, contributing to strengthening the fraternity and cooperation relations between the two countries, wishing him further success.

Bahrain’s Consul General valued highly the great support accorded to him during his tenure, expressing sincere gratitude to the governor and local officials for their cooperation with him, which, he said, has facilitated his diplomatic duties aimed at strengthening the deep-rooted Bahraini-Moroccan relations which are based on mutual respect and appreciation.

He wished the distinguished bilateral relations further progress.

Source: Bahrain News Agency