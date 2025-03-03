Lenovo Unveils Solar-Powered Laptop at Mobile World Congress

Barcelona: Lenovo has unveiled a solar-powered laptop. Dubbed the Yoga Solar PC, the company unveiled this sustainable proof-of-concept at the Mobile World Congress being held at L’Hospitalet de Llobregat in Barcelona, Spain. Lenovo’s concept laptop incorporates a solar panel directly into its lid. The tech giant is claiming it to be the “world’s first ultra-slim solar-powered PC” due to its 15mm thickness and 1.22kg weight.

According to Qatar News Agency, the solar panel uses 84 back-contact solar cells, placing all electrical connections behind the cells to maximize light capture. This design achieves a sunlight-to-electricity conversion rate exceeding 24% – one of the highest in the industry. Lenovo claims that just 20 minutes of direct sunlight can give up to an hour of video playback. However, the company is still researching the panel’s performance in less optimal, low-light environments.

In terms of configuration, the Yoga Solar PC boasts an Intel Lunar Lake processor, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a 14-inch OLED screen. Lenovo’s press statement highlighted that the device aims to bridge the gap between functionality and environmental awareness, representing Lenovo’s vision of achieving a future where renewable energy and innovation are intrinsically intertwined.