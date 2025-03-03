Minister of State for International Cooperation Meets Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal, International Affairs

Doha: HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met Sunday with HE Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs in the Islamic Republic of Iran Kazem Gharibabadi, who is on a visit to the State of Qatar. The meeting dealt with cooperation ties between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, in addition to a range of topics of joint interest.

According to Qatar News Agency, the discussions focused on enhancing mutual cooperation and exploring new avenues for collaboration. The meeting highlighted the commitment of both nations to continue building on their bilateral relationship.